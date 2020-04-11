LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — An early morning 2-alarm fire swept through a pair of Livemore townhouses Saturday, forcing the residents to flee and claiming the life of a family’s pet dog, officials said.

In a release, Livermore Deputy Fire Chief Joe Testa said crews responded to a call at 6:36 a.m. reporting a fire on the 1000 block of Murrieta Blvd.

Arriving firefighters found a two-story townhouse complex ablaze with heavy flames threatening the adjacent units. Firefighters quickly worked to evacuate the building, ensuring that no one was trapped inside and to extinguish the fire.

All the residents were able to get out of the building safely, but a family’s pet dog did perish in the blaze.

Officials said the fire left two townhomes heavily damaged and two others with moderate damage mostly due to smoke and water. Ten residents were displaced including 8 adults and 2 children.

The American Red Cross was working with the residents and fire officials to provide shelter for those displaced.

The cause of this fire was under investigation. An early estimate of the damage is $450,000 to the four impacted units.