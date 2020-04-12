LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist late Sunday afternoon near the intersection of State Highway 128 and Berryessa Knoxville Road in rural Napa County.
The CHP was called about 4:55 p.m. Sunday to that intersection about two miles west of the Steel Canyon Resort at the southern tip of Lake Berryessa.
The accident appears to have involved only the motorcycle and its driver. Highway 128 was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes at the accident scene, but was cleared at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
No further information about the accident or the victim was immediately available.
