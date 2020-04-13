Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Sen. Bernie Sanders threw his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden during a livestream event Monday afternoon, in a move to unite the Democratic Party ahead of the nomination.
As the two men spoke over Periscope, viewers reacted by floating small hearts onto the screen and commenting in real time, a strange new reality of campaigning in the age of a pandemic.
“We need you in the White House,” Sanders said.
Biden said Sanders’ endorsement meant a “great deal” to him personally. The two men have sparred significantly during the 2020 campaign, and less than two months ago, Sanders looked perhaps the most likely to win the nomination.
