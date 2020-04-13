



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Mayor London Breed warned potential revelers not to come to San Francisco for 4/20, saying any mass gatherings to celebrate the day popular with cannabis users will not be tolerated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Do not come to San Francisco. We will not allow this unsanctioned event to occur this year, especially in the height of a pandemic,” Breed said at Monday’s news conference about the outbreak.

Breed said the area around Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park, the site of the annual 4/20 celebration, will be fenced off and police will be patrolling the area. Citations will be issued for violators and arrests would be made, if necessary.

“We have been very welcoming to people who have come here, but this year, we will be very strict with our policies,” the mayor noted.

Organizers of the 420 Hippie Hill celebration had already canceled the event, which attracted around 14,000 people to Robin Williams Meadow last year. The event features music, vendors, and a seemingly unlimited amount of cannabis edibles, bongs, blunts along with munchies for sale.

Breed also urged people not to try to identify alternate locations to gather on 4/20, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is not safe for us to gather, in large groups of people during a pandemic, because the consequences could be deadly. Maybe not for you directly, but maybe for your mother, maybe for your grandmother or any other relative,” Breed said. “So just keep that in mind if you’re having any thoughts potentially pushing for a gathering or a celebration, not just in San Francisco, but anywhere else throughout the Bay Area.”

During the shelter-in-place, which began on March 17th and will continue through at least May 3rd, many dispensaries in California have stayed open after being deemed essential businesses.