SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase on Monday issued an order requiring people to wear a facial covering in any enclosed space or indoor facility, except their home, including grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, which last week was just guidance, will take effect Friday.

The order also requires wearing a facial covering outdoors if social distancing is fewer than six feet.

Employers in essential businesses are required to see that their employees, if they’re not working from home, are following the order.

Exceptions to the order include driving alone or with household members in a vehicle unless the windows are lowered to speak to a first responder or other service worker, including those at drive-through windows.

The facial coverings should not be placed on a child less than two years old or any person who is unable to move fast without assistance.

Violation of the order will result in a misdemeanor charge, fine or both, Mase said.

Mase said people should wash their facial covering before putting it on and after removing it and should try not to touch it while wearing it. She said the facial covering is intended to protect others, not the person who wears it.

As of Monday, there were 147 cases of the coronavirus in Sonoma County – 84 active cases, 61 people who have recovered and two deaths.

