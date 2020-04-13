



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — CityBus service in Santa Rosa is being reduced to essential travel only with riders being required to call ahead during certain hours starting Monday in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

CityBus will operate on a Sunday schedule seven days a week. Regular Sunday bus routes operate from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exception will be additional service on Route 1 and Route 2B to allow for social distancing and reduce overcrowding. Service on Route 10 will be on weekday routing (service to Round Barn) with a weekend timetable.

Between Monday and Saturday, CityBus will provide a special call-ahead service for riders who need to make essential trips between 6 and 10 a.m. and between 5 and 8 p.m. when regular bus routes will not be running.

The service will be provided by the city’s paratransit contractor, MV Transportation, but is open to the general public. It is for riders who must travel to either a job at an essential service provider or to an essential destination within the city of Santa Rosa.

Riders must call ahead to (707) 546-1999 to register for the service and schedule a trip.

Riders will need to provide their name, home address, contact information and destination address trip. Once registered for the service, riders can schedule a trip seven days in advance for the trip, but at a minimum must schedule their trip the day before between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Riders must cancel a trip at least two hours in advance to continue receiving the service. Language assistance is available to any non-English speakers who wish to schedule trips. Due to limited capacity, trips may be prioritized or further limited in the future.

Additional information on Santa Rosa CityBus service changes is available on the CityBus website.

Santa Rosa Paratransit will continue to operate regular weekday, Saturday and Sunday service hours for essential travel. Route 16 in Oakmont will continue to operate for essential travel.

All non-essential travel is currently prohibited by order of the Sonoma County Public Health Officer.