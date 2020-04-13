REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in Redwood City after allegedly stealing two pickup trucks from a local fence company and crashing each of them while driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

Redwood City police said officers responded to the area of Chestnut Street and Spring Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday and found a white pickup truck belonging to “All Fence Company” on the train tracks’ curb barrier. The engine was running and had been left in gear, police said.

After contacting All Fence Company in Redwood City, officers determined someone had driven a work truck through the metal gate and damaged another truck. The work truck was stuck on both a fence and metal pole. An employee of the All Fence Company told police at least one other work truck had been stolen in addition to the two trucks that were already recovered.

Later Sunday morning at around 7:15 a.m., Palo Alto police found the other stolen work truck at Gunn High School. The truck had rammed a fence and became stuck on the school’s baseball field.

A suspect was found nearby and arrested, police said. He was identified as 23-year-old Miguel Santosmurillo.

Santosmurillo was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for commercial burglary, vehicle theft, vandalism and driving under the influence. Police said Santosmurillo also had been arrested on March 28 in Redwood City for allegedlt stealing a Sequoia Union School District bus and crashing it into several vehicles along Woodside Road.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7107.