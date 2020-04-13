CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Oakland man was charged with multiple counts of statutory rape and lewd acts with a child under 14, police said.

Oakland police said on Twitter the district attorney’s office charged Kao Ching Saechao following an sexual assault investigation by the department’s Special Victims Section.

Police said Saechao is facing 12-15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

No other information was immediately available.

