OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Oakland man was charged with multiple counts of statutory rape and lewd acts with a child under 14, police said.
Oakland police said on Twitter the district attorney’s office charged Kao Ching Saechao following an sexual assault investigation by the department’s Special Victims Section.
An underage sexual assault investigation by our Special Victims Section concludes with an Oakland man facing 12-15 years in prison. @AlamedaCountyDA charged Kao Ching Saechao with multiple counts including Statutory Rape and Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a child under 14. pic.twitter.com/SDbibGwimo
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 13, 2020
Police said Saechao is facing 12-15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
No other information was immediately available.
