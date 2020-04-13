CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Freeway Shooting, I-880, Investigation, Lanes Closed, Oakland, traffic

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Oakland have reopened northbound I-880 after closing lanes for about an hour to investigate a shooting that reportedly left two people injured, according to CHP.

The reported shooting took place shortly before 4 p.m. The source said that the shooting happened on I-880 and two people were hurt. CHP confirmed that there was an incident on northbound I-880 that had closed all lanes south of 23rd Avenue and investigators were on the scene, but offered no additional details.

CHP and Oakland police were reportedly at the scene investigating. All lanes of northbound I-880 were closed while officers look for evidence.

CHP announced that all northbound lanes had reopened by shortly after 5 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.

Comments