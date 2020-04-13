OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Oakland have reopened northbound I-880 after closing lanes for about an hour to investigate a shooting that reportedly left two people injured, according to CHP.

The reported shooting took place shortly before 4 p.m. The source said that the shooting happened on I-880 and two people were hurt. CHP confirmed that there was an incident on northbound I-880 that had closed all lanes south of 23rd Avenue and investigators were on the scene, but offered no additional details.

Police Department Activity on Northbound I-880 South of 23RD Ave in Oakland. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 13, 2020

CHP and Oakland police were reportedly at the scene investigating. All lanes of northbound I-880 were closed while officers look for evidence.

CHP announced that all northbound lanes had reopened by shortly after 5 p.m.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound I-880 South of 23RD Ave in Oakland. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 14, 2020

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.