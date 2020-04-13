CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
NAPA (CBS SF) -The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcycle rider who died Sunday in rural Napa County as Jonathan Cody Armstrong, 18, of Woodland in Yolo County.

(Courtesy Mark Thibodeau/via FB)

Armstrong was riding a Honda motorcycle with friends west on state Highway 128 east of Wragg Canyon Road around 4:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Armstrong lost control of the motorcycle as he approached a left curve in the descending roadway, and he and the motorcycle struck the pavement.

(Courtesy Mark Thibodeau/FB)

The motorcycle slid to a stop against a guardrail on the north edge of the road. Emergency responders performed CPR but could not revive Armstrong and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 p.m., the CHP said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the crash, the CHP said.

