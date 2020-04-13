WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek, who has been sick with pneumonia and in an intensive care unit since last month, was moved out of intensive care Monday, his office and sons announced.

The statement was posted on the congressman’s Twitter account Monday evening.

“Our Dad is a fighter, he has made good progress,” the congressman’s sons Tristan and Tucker said in a statement. They said their father will continue to get care in the hospital to help him recover from pneumonia. But “his path ahead is especially complicated given the daily dangers from the coronavirus,” his sons said.

The congressman does not have the virus. His sons thanked people from the community who have sent their heartfelt concerns and well-wishes.

Those things have kept their father going, they said. They’re hoping the community will continue to support their father as he heals.

DeSaulnier’s sons also thanked the ICU doctors, nurses and hospital staff who have cared for their father and “go above and beyond for everyone who enters their doors.”