SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – There is some relief for drivers with licenses that expire during California’s shelter in place who haven’t been able to renew.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending all expiring licenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers 70 and over will automatically get an extension for 120 days and will receive a notice in the mail.

Younger drivers, whose licenses expire between March and May 2020 get an extension through May 31, 2020.

Commercial drivers licenses expiring between March and June 2020 are valid through June 30, 2020.

Californians with suspended licenses are not eligible, according to the DMV.

The DMV is temporarily waiving required in-person renewals for all eligible drivers whose licenses expire in March, April and May 2020. Those individuals can renew online or by mail.

Meanwhile, DMV field offices remain temporarily closed, until further notice.