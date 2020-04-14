



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Opera has cancelled its 2020 Summer Season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the shelter in place order, performances from June 7 through July 3 at the War Memorial Opera House, are canceled, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

“Ongoing developments in the global effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including orders by the City of San Francisco to shelter in place through at least May 3, as well as other state and federal travel restrictions and safety measures, prohibit the Company’s ability to prepare, build, rehearse and perform this summer.”

The 2020 Summer Season included 18 performances of Verdi’s Ernani, Handel’s Partenope, and the Bay Area premiere of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.

Since the stay home order, SF Opera has launched ‘Opera is On,’ a daily Instagram video series where San Francisco’s premiere opera stars share uplifting songs, harnassing the “cathartic power” of the music when opera lovers need it more than ever.

“Arts and culture have the unique ability to provide solace, healing, connection and joy—,” says SF Opera’s General Director Matthew Shilvock. “The entire Company joins me in expressing profound appreciation to all of the essential and front-line workers who are saving lives, ensuring the safety of our cities and keeping our communities running. We wish everyone health, safety and an optimistic hope for the future as, together, we navigate this crisis.”

Summer Season ticketholders have several options, and should contact San Francisco Opera Box Office for refunds, exchanges, credit towards future performances, or make a tax deductible donation for the value of their ticket.

Call (415) 864-3330, Monday 10 am–5 pm and Tuesday–Saturday 10 am–6 pm or visit sfopera.com/summer for more information.