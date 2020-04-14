OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Indoor Football League announced Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the cancellation of its 2020 season, which was slated to be the first with a team from Oakland.
The Oakland Panthers, co-founded by Oakland native and former Cal and NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch and entertainment entrepreneur Roy Choi, had planned to start the season on March 14, but the coronavirus crisis led to the suspension and eventual cancellation of games.
People who bought single-game tickets for Panthers home games at the Oakland Arena—formerly Oracle Arena—can get refunds from their point of purchase, while season-ticket holders will be contacted by the team with details about 2021 seating options, according to the team.
The IFL was founded in 2008 and is the longest continuously operating professional indoor football league in the U.S.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.