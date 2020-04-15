SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A suspicious stranger who had broken into a Santa Cruz homeowner’s vehicle parked in their driveway was arrested by police early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police in Santa Cruz said they received the call from a resident on Hagemann Avenue who saw the suspect inside their vehicle outside their home at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officers quickly responded, arriving and surprising the suspect while he was still inside the car.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old transient Christopher Beresh, was detained and found to be in possession of several knives, methamphetamine, a scale, and a quantity of what appeared to be stolen property including two sets of binoculars.

Beresh was also already on probation for multiple counts of various property crimes. He was arrested for possession on concealed dirk/dagger, possession and sales of controlled substance, vehicle tampering, petty theft as well as violation of the current coronavirus shelter-in-place order.