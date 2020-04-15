Comments
LET’S STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19
There is no scientifically proven cure or vaccine for the coronavirus. The best way not to get sick is to avoid being exposed to this virus. So remember:
- Stay home.
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap. Hand sanitizer helps.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm, not your hand.
- Wear a mask when outside, or in public places like stores.
- Avoid close contact – stay at least 6 feet away from others.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.
And please remember, older adults and people who have medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes may be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
For more information on how to protect yourself and others from spreading the coronavirus, go to the CDC website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
