SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco health officials have unveiled an innovative high-tech system for tracking residents who have had contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to fulfill one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s key requirements for lifting the shelter in place order in the coming months.

On Tuesday, Newsom laid out his roadmap toward lifting the current lockdown order and a key tenet of the plan was that a tracking system for the virus be well established.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in San Francisco,” said Mayor London Breed in a press release. “At the same time, we need to look ahead and plan for how we will eventually go about easing the stay home order while continuing to protect public health. When the time comes to make changes to the order, we need this contact tracing program in place so that we’re equipped to respond to new cases and keep the virus from spreading out of control.”

The new program is a partnership between San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, UCSF, and DIMAGI, a software company that has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to digitize a workflow to support contact tracing and monitoring of people who are potentially infected with COVID-19.

“Today, we are laser focused on the health emergency in our city,” said San Francisco Pubic Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax. “We are doing everything we can to reduce the spread of the virus in our community, protect vulnerable populations, health care workers and first responders. But even as we respond to outbreaks now, we are looking ahead.”

The new program will engage with individuals who test positive for COVID-19 to identify whom they have had contact with in recent days.

Specially trained outreach workers will then follow up remotely with any individuals identified by the patient. The conversations will be voluntary, confidential, and culturally and linguistically appropriate. Immigration status will have no bearing on these conversations.

Over last weekend, a wide-ranging workforce individuals including San Francisco librarians, public health and city attorney staff members and UCSF medical students were trained on the new system.

“This collaboration serves as a powerful example of what we can achieve when we bring together the best minds across our public health system, with the City, academic medical centers and community partners,” said Dr. Sam Hawgood, chancellor of UCSF. “UCSF and our county health partners have worked together on every major health crisis our city has faced, reaching back to 1873, including caring for victims of the 1906 earthquake, cholera, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.”

Those who have come in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus will be able to receive daily text messages or phone calls checking in on their health and symptoms throughout the 14-day monitoring period.

They will be able to self-report symptoms via text, immediately alerting public health officials that follow up or testing may be required.

The new program, which is currently in a testing phase, will augment current case investigation and contact tracing work. It already has contributed to San Francisco’s efforts by contacting people who are close contacts and providing them with information about how to prevent further exposure.