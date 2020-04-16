RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Three men were injured in a drive-by shooting while attending a family gathering in Richmond on Wednesday evening but are expected to survive, according to police.

At about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alert in the 400 block of Marina Way South.

When police arrived, officers found three Richmond men, all about 20 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Richmond police.

The men were hanging out in a carport, having a family barbeque “while doing their best to social distance,” when someone in a light-colored vehicle drove up and opened fire before heading north on Marina Way South, police said.

One of the victims was shot in the upper torso and was taken by helicopter to a trauma center. The other two victims were shot “in their extremities” and taken to different hospitals for treatment, according to police.

All three men were in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond police Detective Jose Villalobos at (510) 620-6541 or jvillalobos@richmondpd.net. People can also call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (510) 621-1212, ext. 1933.