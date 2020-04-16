SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old girl who has been suffering from cystic fibrosis has had her wish of having an emotional support puppy come true with the help of the Make-A-Wish organization.

Priscilla’s cystic fibrosis has meant frequent hospitalizations and has forced her to spend significant time in isolation, which has taken a physical and emotional toll on her.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area teamed up with a labradoodle breeder to select a puppy with the perfect temperament to deliver him to Priscilla’s San Jose home on April 6, the organization said. The contact-less drop-off was performed so that Priscilla could have her puppy while going through the shelter in place.

Priscilla told KPIX the puppy, which she named “Nico,” took to her immediately and in always tuned in to how she is feeling.

“He understands, like, when I don’t feel good, he is always there to comfort me,” said Priscilla. “He always follows me around because, like, he’s already attached to me, he’s really close to me now.”

Mary Heisler with Oregon-based Valley Vineyard Labradoodles donated the puppy valued at $3,000.

“When we got a call from Make-A-Wish, we knew right away that it fell in line with the heart of our business,” said Heisler in a statement. “This is why we pour so much into our pups, to emotionally condition them to have a great foundation to bring therapy and service to others.”

“I struggle a lot with anxiety, and I heard labradoodles understand how to make you feel comfortable when you are going through a phase of anxiety,” said Priscilla.

Before being delivered, the puppu got a check up at a Sunnyvale Veterinary Clinic, which has offered Nico free veterinary care for the first six months of his life.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area said it has had to postpone more than 50 wishes for local children that involve traveling, gathering, or other health and safety concerns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m grateful to everyone in our community who came together to grant Priscilla’s wish under extraordinary circumstances,” said Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area CEO Betsy Biern. “A wish come true is always a powerful thing, but the hope and joy it brings feel even more needed right now.”

“I don’t really know how to express, I can’t thank Make-A-Wish enough of how they have granted my wish already, and it means a lot to me,” said Priscilla.