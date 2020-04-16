Comments
Symptoms for Coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Centers for Disease Control has issued this list of common symptoms for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
For more information, go to the CDC website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
