SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Hundreds of doctors, nurses and staff members at Valley Medical Center in San Jose arrived to work Wednesday morning, amidst applause and cheers from law enforcement and fire personnel.

Patrol cars and fire engines from Campbell Police, Gilroy Police, Los Altos Police, Milpitas Police, Morgan Hill Police, San Jose Police, San Jose State University Police, CHP, San Jose Fire And Santa Clara County Fire Department parked along walkway between the employee parking garage and the main employee entrance, with emergency lights turned on, and officers maintaining social distancing.

Some held handmade signs, including one that read “We’ve got your six”, law enforcement and military parlance for “I’ve got your got your back”.

“It’s awesome! I don’t know, I appreciate them!” said Michael Ihdego, a storekeeper at Valley Medical Center.

Various workers said the experience of walking past the row of emergency vehicles was “overwhelming” and “wonderful”.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said in her 47 year career, she has never witnessed such a showing of support by law enforcement personnel to another profession.

“They don’t get a lot of thanks. We work with them everyday and we’re so appreciative and this is one small thing we can do them,” said Smith.

VMC’s Chief Nursing Officer Jill Sproul called it the “Society of Mutual Appreciation”.

“This is incredibly awesome and really what the staff need right now, such a morale booster,” said Sproul.

“Obviously this is happening here, but I hope that this gets shared around the country,” said Andrew Hardy, emergency room nurse.

“A lot of times when you’re in challenging times like this what we do is we hold each other. We’re not able to do that right now, so now we’re cheering each other and that’s what so magical about today,” said Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County Board President.