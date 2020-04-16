SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Joining a growing litany of annual events to be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers announced Thursday they will not be holding the annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest this year.
The outbreak has forced dozens of local music concerts to be cancelled and the rescheduling of Napa’s Bottle Rock Music Festival until the weekend of Oct. 2-4 where it will compete for fans with the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival on San Francisco.
“The first priority of San Jose Jazz is the health, safety, and well-being of the artists, volunteers, teachers, students, production teams, and their beloved audiences who have generously supported the nonprofit’s efforts for over 30 years to present one of the country’s premier live music festivals,” organizers said in a release.
The organizers said the festival would return to downtown San Jose in August 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.