SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An intense fire engulfed a garage late Wednesday night, spreading to the adjacent home and forcing a San Jose family to flee to safety, authorities said.

San Jose Fire Battalion Chief Brad Clotier said his agency got numerous 911 calls around 10:30 p.m. reporting flames roaring out of a garage in the 290 block of Curie Dr.

Arriving firefighters found the garage fully engulfed and the fire spreading rapidly to the attic of the attached home and threatening the house next door.

“They (firefighters) reported heavy fire coming out of the garage and heavy smoke from the attic,” Clotier said. “They started an aggressive attack of the fire in the garage.”

Firefighters were also able to quickly account for all four residents of the home, who had escaped to safety.

Next door neighbor Nelson Banerjee said he raced out of his home and saw “a big fireball” engulfing the garage. He and his family were also forced to evacuate their home for a short time because of fears the blaze may spread to other structures.

Clotier said while the fire started in the garage, a source for the blaze had not been determined.

The garage was a complete loss and a car and home were heavily damaged.