SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A police officer and K-9 handler assigned to San Francisco International Airport was arrested for alleged sexual assault and domestic violence, according to authorities.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe confirmed that San Bruno police arrested Simon Chan, an officer with the San Francisco Police Department, on April 10.

Chan was booked into San Mateo County Jail and posted $100,000 bail, and his arraignment was set for July 15, Wagstaffe said.

Chan was placed on unpaid leave the next day pending an internal investigation, San Francisco police spokesperson Sgt. Michael Andraychak told the San Francisco Examiner.

San Bruno police had no additional details of the arrest.

Wagstaffe said the case was submitted to his office on Wednesday and the case was under review.

“I am not going into any detail about the facts of the case since we are reviewing the police reports and have not decided whether charges will be filed,” said Wagstaffe. “If we determine to file charges, I will go into the facts in more detail at that time. Since arraignment is not until July, my prosecutor will take his time and carefully review the reports and if needed, ask for additional investigation. So I do not think this decision will be completed in the coming days.”