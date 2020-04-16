PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A male victim died following a stabbing Wednesday night in Pleasanton, police said Thursday.
Officers responded at 8:21 p.m. to the Hyatt House Pleasanton hotel at 4545 Chabot Drive after someone reported that a person was suffering from more than one stab wound.
When officers arrived they located the victim in the parking lot and started giving him medical aid. The victim was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where he died.
Police said that a preliminary investigation shows that multiple people confronted the victim in the parking lot, an altercation began and one or more people stabbed him.
Police said they believe the stabbing is an isolated case and it is under investigation.
The victim’s name is not being released yet. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100.
