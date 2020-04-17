



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Major league sports of a different variety return to the airwaves Friday with an eating tournament boasting San Jose’s competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut, according to Major League Eating.

The competition called the BetOnline Quarantine Challenge begins at 4 p.m. Pacific time on MLE’s YouTube channel as well as other platforms.

The bracket-style elimination tournament will have eight of the world’s top eaters competing from their homes via video.

Chestnut is famous for winning the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest 12 times.

Last July 4th, Chestnut ate 71 wieners and buns to secure his 12th title at the annual contest, just a few hot dogs shy of breaking the record he set last year.

The competitive eating equivalent of Babe Ruth, Pele or Michael Jordan, Chestnut holds a myriad of world records for his lightning quick consumption of various foodstuffs. In the past year alone, Chestnut has set records for eating Big Macs, pepperoni rolls, carnitas tacos and poutine.

Also participating will be San Jose’s Matt Stonie, 27, who has eaten 255 Peeps in five minutes and in the past has challenged and beat Chestnut at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The money up for grabs in the tournament is $11,500, with $5,000 going to the winner. Major League Eating and BetOnline.ag are donating $10,000 to Feeding America, a hunger relief group.