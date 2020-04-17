DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A fake cease-and-desist letter threatening penalties for non-essential construction activity was dropped off at the front door of a Danville resident’s home, according to authorities.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said the phony letter was designed to appear to have originated from the Sheriff’s Office.

The resident of Lakefield Ct. just south of Camino Tassajara notified the Danville Police Department that she found the warning letter on her door Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The letter was titled, “Notice to Cease and Desist for Specific Activity” and said the reason was “non-essential construction activity,” referencing activities or businesses not allowed during the current shelter-at-home public health order because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter included an image of the sherif’s office badge and warned of fines of $5,000 per day per violation.

The sheriff’s office said it has not issued any such letters and anyone who gets one can ignore it and calll the sheriff’s office at (925) 646-2441.

The Danville Police Department was also looking into the fake letter and urged anyone who received a similar letter or has any information to contact Sergeant S. Stapleton of Danville PD at (925) 314-3700.