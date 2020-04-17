



BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Police in Brentwood on Friday announced a suspect who had previously been detained and cited for vandalism before authorities learned he had been brandishing a machete on a homeowner’s front porch was in custody after being caught with a variety of weapons.

On Friday morning at around 8 a.m., Brentwood police were contacted by a local resident who reported seeing a suspicious person with a large knife in his back pocket. The man was last seen walking near a creek in the area of Tuckahoe Way.

Officers arrived minutes later and located 35-year-old Brentwood resident Adam Ortega. He was the same suspect who had been arrested this past weekend for vandalism and petty theft from a homeowner on Baird Circle. After Ortega had been cited and released, police were given surveillance video by the homeowner showing the suspect brandishing a machete outside their house on Baird Circle.

Ortega was cooperative with police on Friday morning. He was found to be in possession of a machete as well as a hatchet, a knife and a billy club.

Ortega was arrested for felony possession of a billy club and a misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Authorities said information on both investigations into Ortega’s activities will be updated and forwarded to our District Attorney’s Office for review. Brentwood police offered thanks to the community “for their support and remaining vigilant.”