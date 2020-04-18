CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
AUBURN (CBS/AP) — A small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Auburn airport on Saturday, killing the pilot and injuring a passenger, authorities said.

The crash happened in a field near the 3800 block of Cedar Mist Lane, northwest of the Auburn Municipal Airport. County firefighters who responded to the scene said the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Deputies at the scene of a plane crash in North Auburn. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

The single-engine aircraft was engulfed in fire after crashing shortly before 11 a.m., Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Scott said.

Sheriff investigators were looking into the cause of the crash with the assistance of the National Transportation Board, whose investigators will participate remotely instead of traveling to the crash site due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott said.

