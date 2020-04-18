AUBURN (CBS/AP) — A small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Auburn airport on Saturday, killing the pilot and injuring a passenger, authorities said.
The crash happened in a field near the 3800 block of Cedar Mist Lane, northwest of the Auburn Municipal Airport. County firefighters who responded to the scene said the passenger suffered minor injuries.
The single-engine aircraft was engulfed in fire after crashing shortly before 11 a.m., Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Scott said.
Sheriff investigators were looking into the cause of the crash with the assistance of the National Transportation Board, whose investigators will participate remotely instead of traveling to the crash site due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott said.
Deputies and @CAL_FIRE are on scene of a plane crash in North Auburn. Media: PIOs are at Tractor Supply at Highway 49 & Dry Creek. pic.twitter.com/QPSwRaECaw
— Lt. Andrew Scott (@AndrewScottPCSO) April 18, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.