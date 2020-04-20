SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – After a weekend of hype and hilarious memes that nearly broke IG — hashtag babyfacevsteddyriley if you’ve been on another planet – the legendary Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds and Teddy Riley are set for a rematch of their Instagram Live faceoff.

Nearly a half a million people tuned in on Saturday night to hear the pair duke it out in another of a series of Instagram Live beat battles, after contests with greats Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz, and T-Pain vs. Lil Jon.

Saturday night, Babyface’s setup was simple, lockdown style, but Riley was set up for a concert, a recipe for disaster, especially during a COVID-19 quarantine that demands that ‘less is better.’

On a more serious note, the battle had already been postponed from its April 12 date, after Babyface was diagnosed with COVID-19. The Grammy-winning singer-producer, 61, last week said he and his family — who also tested positive –were recovering.

The rematch is set for Monday at 5 p.m. (PST). Expect a record number of viewers. Guaranteed. And remember, IG Lives can’t be viewed on a desktop. To watch the show, you must download the Instagram app on your phone.