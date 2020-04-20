SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax on Monday confirmed 67 cases of the coronavirus at a private assisted living facility in the city’s Japantown.

The Department of Public Health first learned about the cases at the Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital late last month. To date, the cases include 39 residents and 28 staff members, Colfax said.

The California Department of Public Health has oversight of the facilities and is overseeing the patients and staff being treated and tested, according to Colfax.

“When we became aware, we were notified of the initial cases on March 30, we immediately started collaborating with the facility and with the state, in terms of ensuring that as much was being done as possible to protect both the residents and the staff,” he said.

Despite congregate living situations being proven hot spots for the virus’ spread, Colfax said, “We’re doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of the virus both at this facility and at facilities across the city.”

It wasn’t the only outbreak at a senior care facility that San Francisco officials were dealing with. There have 19 confirmed cases among staff and residents at the city’s massive Laguna Honda care facilty.

Meanwhile, Marin health officials said Monday that of the 195 confirmed cases of coronavirus in their county, 45 were linked to residential care facilities, either as residents or as staff. Officials did not release the specific location for any case, whether a member of the public or someone affiliated with a residential care facility.

Last week, there were several outbreaks reported at care facilities in the East Bay.

At Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, officials reported 9 deaths with 41 residents and 25 staff at the facility having tested positive for COVID-19.

At East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, there were no deaths as of Friday. 15 residents and 21 staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Contra Costa health officials reported a resident death amid a growing outbreak of coronavirus at two senior care facilities in their county.

The county reported 21 people have been infected at Carlton Senior Living at 175 Cleaveland Road in downtown Pleasant Hill. Eight of those confirmed positive are residents and 13 are staff members. In addition, CCHS said a second person had died at Orinda Care Center, where 50 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

