



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Muni will be restoring some of the service along routes that had been suspended because of the coronavirus shelter-in-place, officials said Monday.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) said the last week and a half has a small increase in the number of available personnel, allowing it to expand current service based of ridership trends and public feedback.

Earlier this month, Muni began running a trimmed-down Core Service Plan of 17 key lines to support essential trips across the city. Starting Saturday, April 25, Muni will add back some modified routes and increase frequency of buses on others.

The 5 Fulton and 28 19th Avenue lines will be restored with modified service, while segments of the 12 Folsom/Pacific and 54 Felton will also be restored. In addition, beginning Saturday there will be other adjustments on the following routes: 9 San Bruno, 38R Geary, L Bus, N Bus and 714 BART Early Bird Shuttle.

SFMTA: Restoration/Changes To COVID-19 Core Service Plan

SFMTA said adding service on heavily-used lines of the Core network will reduce crowding and allow for adequate physical distancing between passengers. Passengers are reminded that faced coverings are required when riding public transit.

While ridership has fallen significantly, SFMTA says about 100,000 people a day are still riding Muni, including many older adults and people with physical disabilities for whom walking farther to an alternate bus or paying for other transportation isn’t possible. For those passengers, the agency is offering an Essential Trip Card Program which provides two to three taxi round trips per month at 20% of the cost of a regular cab ride fare.

More information about the program can be found at SFMTA.com/COVID-19.