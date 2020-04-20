SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Surveillance video shows a man in an orange shirt wearing a mask, a backpack, and backwards hat casually walk up to a Nissan Rogue on Mission Street near 18th Street on Friday afternoon.

The problem — it’s not his car. Seconds after the thief takes off, the car’s owner is seen running after it.

“When I turn my back, I see someone stole my car, and I run after him, because I see there’s a red light over there, but he didn’t stop in the red light, he just passed the street and he keep going,” said car theft victim Yusuf Soylemez.

It happened in a matter seconds. Soylemez had only been on the job with Uber Eats for about 10 days, trying to make ends meet.

He had left the car running.

“I was just thinking it was going to be quick, so that’s why I didn’t think I’m going to leave my key on – I mean everybody ask me ‘why you leave your keys,'” he said. “But it happens, when you’re working you don’t think someone going to steal your car.”

Soylemez was a server at Alioto’s Restaurant at Fisherman’s Wharf for the last year. He was recently laid off when the restaurant closed due to COVID-19.

“I feel so sad, so bad because I don’t think it’s going to be happen, and also I feel so complicated because I don’t know how long it’s going to stay like that,” he said.

Soylemez has filed a police report with San Francisco Police.