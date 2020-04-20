SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police are warning the public to be vigilant after they arrested a suspected burglar found hiding in a stairwell at an assisted living facility early Monday morning, in San Mateo.
It happened at around 4:00 a.m. the Atria Park Assisted Living Facility in the 2800 block of S. Norfolk Street. Staff called police after seeing an alleged burglar inside a residents living room.
According to police, a resident heard someone outside their bedroom. When the staff member entered the apartment, a man jumped out of the living room window. Police arrived on the scene and located the suspect hiding with the help of a police K-9.
The suspect was identified as Melvin Gonzalez-Gochez, 20, of San Mateo.
The Gonzalez-Gochez was booked at San Mateo County Jail on charges of first degree burglary.
Police issued a warning to the public to lock doors and windows, keep exterior home areas well-lit, and to invest in surveillance cameras.
