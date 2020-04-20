SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A Sacramento resident pleaded guilty Monday to impersonating an FBI agent earlier this year at a Sacramento hotel, authorities said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of California said 27-year-old Daniel Arushanov faces a maximum three years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his sentencing scheduled fro June 15.

According to court documents, Arushanov identified himself as an FBI agent to a clerk at a Red Roof Inn in Sacramento, claiming to be involved in an investigation into underage prostitution and demanding to see a guest list for the hotel.

When asked to show his badge, Arushanov refused and instead told a hotel employee to call the FBI. Arushanov left after the hotel employee called the FBI to report the incident, authorities said.

A hotel employee later identified Arushanov as the person who posed as an FBI agent and he was arrested.

“We depend on the cooperation of the public,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office in a prepared statement. “It is essential that people trust us to be who we say we are. If contacted by the FBI, the public can always call their local FBI office or law enforcement agency to verify that contact as genuine. Please call 911 if you feel you are in danger.”

Three years ago, Arushanov was convicted of possessing a firearm while under a domestic violence restraining order. He had been arrested in Albuquerque in January 2017 while on carrying a holstered and loaded gun on the campus of the University of New Mexico. Although New Mexico allows people to openly carry a firearm, they are prohibited on college campuses.

A background check determined Arushanov had a restraining order filed against him in Sacramento County to protect Arushanov’s former wife and her immediate family members. The restraining order explicitly prohibited Arushanov from possessing any gun or ammunition.