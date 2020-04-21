Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS News) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said it was “unrealistic” to think life as we knew it before the coronavirus pandemic would be back to normal anytime soon. He empathized with the frustration of state residents who are protesting his stay-at-home orders, but urged them to think of their loved ones and others amid their fatigue with the precautions.
Newsom told “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil in an exclusive interview that he feared the worst might not be over for California, if the state’s residents did not comply with social distancing and other restrictions.
