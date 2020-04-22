PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man outside a Pleasanton hotel last week.

Pleasanton police said the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit served arrest warrants in Pleasanton and Dublin Tuesday and arrested two male suspects.

One was identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Joseph Howard. He was arrested for accessory to murder and concealment/destruction of evidence charges. He was booked at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old male, was not identified. He was arrested on charges of robbery and conspiracy and was booked at Alameda County Juvenile Hall.

19-year-old Pleasanton resident Jackson Reese Butler was stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Hyatt House Pleasanton Hotel on the night of April 15. The 2019 Amador Valley High School graduate was pronounced dead at a hospital later that night.

Police said Butler was staying in a room at the hotel and went out to a parking lot to meet with some people and an altercation ensued that resulted in him being stabbed several times. Detectives were pursuing the possibility that the stabbing occurred during drug sales activity but police said that motive hasn’t been confirmed.

Pleasanton Police Lt. Erik Silacci told CBS San Francisco Wednesday that the investigation was still ongoing and additional charges could be added pending additional evidence. He said other suspects could also be identfied.

“We’re confident that we have our main suspects,” said Silacci. “There may be other suspects named depending on what comes out of the ongoing investigation.”

Silacci also said a booking photo would not be immediately made available.

The stabbing death was the city’s first non-vehicular homicide since 2012. Anyone with additional information about the case was asked to call Pleasanton Police Detective Anthony Repetto at (925) 931-5288.