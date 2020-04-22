SAUSALITO (KPIX) – Businesses in Sausalito were slowly reopening after weeks of being closed due to California;s COVID-19 shelter in place order.

While they aren’t seeing the crowds they would typically see this time of year, one business owner says he’s still hoping for the best before things get worse.

After being closed since the end of March, Sausalito Sweets is back open serving up ice cream and sweet treats to the few people who stop by.

“Right now it’s dead. It’s dead,” assistant manager Osmin Keraza said.

He says a loan from the state has helped them stay afloat during the pandemic, but he remains skeptical on what the near future holds.

“Right now we are back into normal life but it doesn’t feel like it,” Keraza said. “I don’t feel like it’s a regular day right now.”

He said the weekends are busier than weekdays as a few tourists continue to visit Sausalito.

“Most of the people that are buying right now are people from outside from other cities, not from here.”