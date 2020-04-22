Here are the lyrics for Tony Bennett’s famous — “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” — for this weekend’s singalong:
The loveliness of Paris
Seems somehow sadly gay
The glory that was Rome
Is of another day
I’ve been terribly alone and forgotten in Manhattan
And I’m coming home to my city by the bay
I left my heart in San Francisco
High on a hill, it calls to me
To be where little cable cars
Climb halfway to the stars!
And the morning fog will chill the air
My love waits there (my love waits there) in San Francisco
Above the blue and windy sea
When I come home to you, San Francisco,
Your golden sun will shine for me!
I left my heart in San Francisco
High on a hill, it calls to me
To be where little cable cars
Climb halfway to the stars!
And the morning fog will chill the air
I don’t care
My love waits there in San Francisco
Above the blue and windy sea
When I come
When I come home to you, San Francisco,
Your golden sun will shine for me! Yeah
Songwriters: D. Cross / G. Cory
I Left My Heart In San Francisco lyrics © Colgems-emi Music Inc., Editorial Mexicana De Musica Int. S.a. (emmi), Emi Music Publishing France, Colgems Emi Music Inc, Colgems-emi Music Inc
You must log in to post a comment.