Here are the lyrics for Tony Bennett’s famous — “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” — for this weekend’s singalong:

The loveliness of Paris

Seems somehow sadly gay

The glory that was Rome

Is of another day

I’ve been terribly alone and forgotten in Manhattan

And I’m coming home to my city by the bay

I left my heart in San Francisco

High on a hill, it calls to me

To be where little cable cars

Climb halfway to the stars!

And the morning fog will chill the air

My love waits there (my love waits there) in San Francisco

Above the blue and windy sea

When I come home to you, San Francisco,

Your golden sun will shine for me!

I left my heart in San Francisco

High on a hill, it calls to me

To be where little cable cars

Climb halfway to the stars!

And the morning fog will chill the air

I don’t care

My love waits there in San Francisco

Above the blue and windy sea

When I come

When I come home to you, San Francisco,

Your golden sun will shine for me! Yeah

Songwriters: D. Cross / G. Cory

