SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman and a dog died Tuesday evening when an SUV careened out of control and tumbled down a hillside in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded at 7:21 p.m. to the crash involving a silver Nissan SUV that traveled through a fence at 25th and Dakota streets, went

down a hill and stopped in a parking lot.

Police said that a 911 caller told dispatchers incorrectly that a vehicle went off Interstate Highway 280 and fire officials reported that on Twitter.

Three people and a dog were inside the SUV. A woman in the vehicle died at the scene. Another suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A man inside the SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and the dog died after being ejected from the

Nissan.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation and no other details are available right now.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to

TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the text. Anyone who calls or texts may stay anonymous.