



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation and non-profit partner organization PRC announced Wednesday that this year’s AIDS Walk will be an interactive streaming event online in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The annual fundraising event, which usually takes place in Golden Gate Park, will remain on its scheduled date of July 19. To date, funds raised for the event total $341,150.

“For those who were part of the early response to the AIDS epidemic, the COVID-19 pandemic is at once unprecedented and strangely familiar,” AWSF founder Craig Miller said.

“The funds raised through this event support thousands of San Francisco residents living with HIV/AIDS. This population is one that is also particularly susceptible to respiratory infections such as COVID-19, so we stand ready to support our friends and neighbors so directly imperiled by this health scare, as is our legacy,” Miller said.

PRC, formerly known as the Positive Resource Center and the current AWSF 2020 Community Grants Program administrator, plans to announce the criteria and selection process later this year for organizations that will benefit from the AIDS Walk.

Residents can sign up for the event or donate at sf.aidswalk.net.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.