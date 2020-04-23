CONCORD (CBS SF) — As the Bay Area remains under a shelter-in-place due to the coronavirus pandemic, those who are driving are paying gas prices that haven’t been seen in years.

According to AAA, gas prices in at least 20 states are down a dollar or more per gallon compared to this time last year. In California, the average price of regular is $2.78 per gallon.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco had the highest average price of regular at $3.10 as of Thursday. The lowest average price locally can be found in Solano County, at $2.76.

Average Gas Prices In Bay Area Counties (Source: AAA)

Alameda: $2.89 / gallon

Contra Costa: $2.87

Marin: $2.81

Napa: $2.93

San Francisco: $3.10

San Mateo: $2.95

Santa Clara: $2.86

Solano: $2.76

Sonoma: $2.89

Some stations In Concord on Wednesday were spotted offering regular far below the state average, under $2 per gallon.

Danny Spinale, a driver who was filling up on Wednesday, told KPIX 5, “With these gas prices it would be nice to go somewhere but there’s nowhere to go. Nice full tank of gas but nowhere to go.”

Experts said the increase in supply, alongside low crude prices and low gas demand, will likely help to push prices at the pump even lower this week.

Nationally, the average price of regular in the United States is at $1.79 per gallon.