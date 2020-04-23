SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose were investigating after several Vietnamese-owned businesses across the city were vandalized early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the businesses had their windows smashed, but nothing was stolen and no messages were left behind. No injuries have been reported.

Most of the targeted businesses are located in the city’s Berryessa area. Establishments that were vandalized include the 7 Leaves Café on Berryessa Road, Lee’s Sandwiches located on Berryessa Road and the Pho Y #1 Noodle House on Capitol Expressway.

“In this time of economic hardship and uncertainty when businesses are already hurting from decreased sales due to COVID-19, it is extremely upsetting that there are individuals who would set out to cause even further economic and emotional damage to our small business community,” said San Jose Councilmember Lan Diep.

The councilmember said while there have been a rising number of hate crimes across the country targeted at Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, additional investigation is needed.

“We must continue to be vigilant and stand up against hate in all its forms,” Diep said. “Yet until we learn more about these incidents and intent is established, it is still too soon to conclude that what happened [Wednesday] is a hate crime.”

Diep said he received assurances from Police Chief Eddie Garcia that the department will put the necessary resources into the investigation.