SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting between two moving vehicles that happened late Thursday morning, according to authorities.

On Thursday at 11:23 a.m., Santa Rosa police were dispatched to the area of Peterson Lane and Cadence Way in Santa Rosa after a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers did not find any injured victims, but they did discover several spent shell casings were recovered in the roadway. Police determined one round from the gunfire went into a residence, but confirmed that no residents in the home were injured.

Detectives from the department’s Violent Crime Investigation unit responded to the scene and took over the case. Detectives determined two vehicles were driving in the area and an occupant of one vehicle shot at the other moving vehicle.

There was no description of the two vehicles involved beyond them both being four-door sedans.

The investigation into the incident is on-going. Police encourage anyone with additional information regarding the shooting to call the Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707)543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community” program for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.