SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed warned on Friday that now is not the time to lose sight of our goal. She said that the city’s stay-at-home order would likely be extended weeks, even a month.

There were plenty of people lounging and enjoying the sun at Dolores Park in the Mission Friday evening.

Despite the parking lots being closed, and a sign urging people to stay away from the beach and stay home, Ocean Beach wasn’t exactly empty.

Same story at the Presidio. This weekend, to create more open space for social distancing, the Presidio Trust will close certain roads to cars. It urged people not to drive to the Presidio for outdoor exercise, and only use it if you live nearby.

“What we don’t want to see is on nice days like this and other days, people who are out there in the communities, and because they have on a mask, they’re still not social distancing themselves from one another,” said Breed.

To date, San Francisco has 1,340 positive cases of COVID-19. 22 people have died, and the number of people in the ICU has gone up.

“Will the public health order get extended? The likelihood that that will happen is very likely,” she added.

SFPD commended the public for not celebrating 420 outdoors on Monday and in public parks as is tradition, but still said there are people and business who continue to flout the stay-at-home order.

To date, the department has given out 17 citations, admonished 73 people, and given hundreds of informal warnings.

“If you’re going to get in the car, make a long drive, and expect to find parking to go to a closed beach, it is very unlikely, and I want to encourage people to do their best through this difficult weekend where your temptation is higher,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.