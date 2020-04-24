FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Public health officials in Solano County said Friday their existing shelter-at-home order will be extended to mid-May to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.
An extension through May 17 was deemed necessary to slow the rate of spread of the virus as well as to allow time to ramp up testing and to ensure the hospital and health care systems aren’t overwhelmed, according to a statement from the administrator of the Solano County Health and Social Services Department.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county of which 22 were active, 50 required hospitalization and four resulted in death.
All non-essential gatherings, including bars, nightclubs, wineries, gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, entertainment venues and dine-in restaurants are required to remain closed until further notice, according to the county health directive.
More information is available at SolanoCounty.com/PublicHealth
