



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FITNESS: TP WORKOUT

Canadian fitness instructor ABI ROMAN is on a roll a matt of toilet tolls as she takes you through an entire workout utilizing just two things a mat and (if you have it) Toilet Paper. Get ripped with the TP Work Out. It’s fast & furious & fun AND perfect for the quarantine lifestyle. YES EH?

Click For TP Workout

FOOD: CHEF JOSE’s HOME COOKING

Join WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN FOUNDER and Chef begind 3 million meals JOSE ANDRES for his daily cooking classes from his DC home. The rustic recipes are approachable and family friendly. Catch Chef Jose’s delish demos on his Instagram TV page.

@Instragram/chefjoseandres

FAIR FOOD: ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIR

Enjoy all the fried food of the fair from corn dogs to hot dogs, deep fried twinkies and a carnival of other tasty treats. Curbside pick up available. Order by Wednesday for Friday pick up.

Alameda County Fair Food Pickup

FOOD TO GO: ONE STOP FOOD 2 GO

The best of Bay Area food to go form your fave restaurants all under one online home. You can add your favorite restaurant to the mix and search for food you love.

Food To Go Website

MUSIC: FRANTI ON YOUR SIDE

Beloved San Francisco musician Michael Franti & Spearhead have just dropped a new song as a tribute to first responders in the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m On Your Side” was filmed recently in Bali and put together in just 48 hours. It’s Franti at his most emotional and heart-tugging best. The video also features Michael’s ray of light wife Sara and infant son TAJ. The song will move you and get stuck in your head …in a very good way. The new cut can be found on brand spanking new album “Work Hard & Be Nice” and is available on iTunes. Enjoy the video here.

@Instagram/michaelfranti

EVENT: TONY BENNETT SINGALONG

Veteran crooner Tony Bennett Is inviting Bay Area residents to come together for one massive sing-along to his famous tune, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” at noon this Saturday in honor of the frontline workers engaged in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. So whereever you are Saturday at 12 noon join the cable cars to the stars and the chorus around the Bay. Just for fun – I once tried to carry that tune with TONY at the GRAMMYS. Check it out here and please no judging:

Tony Bennett Singalong

LAUGHS: QUARANTINE COMEDY

“Horse with No Name”

This is a genious stunt and has inspired a thousand copycats but this is the OG. I dare anyone to horse around and beat this.

“Horse With No Name On YouTube

PARADY: MOVE OVER BEE GEES

“Staying Inside”

Bedroom bands rule and this one especially with a parody of The Bee Gees Classic with musical kids who can carry a tune as good as the originals. The video is terrific fun to boot.

Staying Inside

Email your suggestions for Liam’s List to me: liamsf@aol.com

Have a great weekend one and all.