



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Coronavirus-Shuttered San Anselmo Restaurant Insalata’s Teams With Marin Non-Profit To Feed Hungry

SAN ANSELMO — When the shelter-in-splace order hit, two former Jefferson Award winners didn’t shut down their community service efforts. Instead, both stepped up their service, not by changing ‘what’ they do but ‘how’ they do it. And in the process, both have provided crucial meals to those who would very likely go hungry. For one of these past winners, Heidi Krahling, that service is food; specifically high quality dishes crafted in the kitchen of her restaurant Insalata’s in San Anselmo. When the shelter-in-place orders closed Insalata’s down, Krahling decided she would keep on cooking. Now she and other staff members are preparing and packing meals, then giving those meals away for free. Read More

Students Rising Above Organization Helping Lift Struggling Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — When we first met Students Rising Above Scholar Ysabella Donlan last fall, the then 21-year-old junior was looking forward to the year ahead at University of California, Santa Cruz. Now she’s at home, finishing her classes on line, far away from her support system at school. It’s a situation she never expected to be in, and one she has found to be difficult. “I was very afraid,” explained Donlan about leaving campus life behind. “Like I just have a lot of anxiety about everything.” Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus Surge

Tiny Over-The-Counter Pulse Oximeters May Save Lives During COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — When it comes to COVID-19, a tiny over-the-counter device may potentially save your life. The new go-to gadget is called the pulse oximeter. Some health experts believe during this pandemic you should have one by your side. COVID-19 can result in severe illness, organ failure, and death. The sickest of patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome – a type of respiratory failure characterized by widespread inflammation in the lungs. But with this virus the syndrome is strange. Read More

24 Test Positive For COVID-19 at San Francisco Mission District SRO Hotel

SAN FRANCISCO — At least 24 people at a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco’s Mission District have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Dolores Street Community Services, which manages the building. The COVID-19 positive cases at Casa Quezada, a 52-unit supportive housing site, include 22 residents and two staff members. Many of the residents are monolingual Spanish-speaking immigrants with limited access to other forms of subsidized housing. Additionally, the majority of residents also have underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or heart or pulmonary conditions, which make them more vulnerable to the virus. Read More

10 Deaths Reported At Gordon Manor Nursing Home In Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY — An outbreak of coronavirus at a nursing home in Redwood City has now led to the deaths of 10 residents, according to the facility’s director. Gordon Manor Residential Care Home earlier this week reported two resident deaths at its facility on the 1600 block of Gordon St. in Redwood City, including former Stanford President Donald Kennedy. Facility director Alisa Mallari Tu told Bay Area News Group that around 20 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Gordon Manor. The facility had about 65 residents living there before the virus struck, Mallari Tu told Bay Area News Group. Read More

Lysol Manufacturer Warns — Don’t Inject Disinfectants

WASHINGTON — The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned Friday that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump wondered about the prospect during a White House briefing. Trump noted Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.” That prompted a strong warning from the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol, which said it was issuing a statement to combat “recent speculation.” Read More

Navy Recommends Reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier To Command USS Theodore Roosevelt

SANTA ROSA — The Navy recommended to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Capt. Brett Crozier, a native of Santa Rosa, be restored to command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier on Friday, according to an administration official. Esper was not prepared to immediately accept the recommendation from Admiral Michael Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations after being briefed on the investigation into the circumstances around Crozier’s removal, telling top Navy officials he wanted more time to review their recommendations, two defense officials told CNN. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

San Francisco Officials Warn Public to Resist Urge To Break Stay-At-Home Order

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed warned on Friday that now is not the time to lose sight of our goal. She said that the city’s stay-at-home order would likely be extended weeks, even a month. There were plenty of people lounging and enjoying the sun at Dolores Park in the Mission Friday evening. Despite the parking lots being closed, and a sign urging people to stay away from the beach and stay home, Ocean Beach wasn’t exactly empty. Read More

Solano County Extends Stay-at-Home Order Through May 17

FAIRFIELD — Public health officials in Solano County said Friday their existing shelter-at-home order will be extended to mid-May to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community. An extension through May 17 was deemed necessary to slow the rate of spread of the virus as well as to allow time to ramp up testing and to ensure the hospital and health care systems aren’t overwhelmed, according to a statement from the administrator of the Solano County Health and Social Services Department. As of Friday afternoon, there were 199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county of which 22 were active, 50 required hospitalization and four resulted in death. Read More

Bay Area Muslims Find Ways To Observe Ramadan Online During COVID-19 Shelter In Place

SAN FRANCISCO — Muslims throughout the Bay Area and around the world are now observing Ramadan. For the next month, Muslims will be praying and fasting, even though their mosques have been closed because of the shelter in place order. “This is a Ramadan like one we have never had before,” said Zahra Billoo, the Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations. “Going to the mosque every day is very much a way in which we observe Ramadan. This year all of the mosques in the area are closed, which means people are observing Ramadan at home.” Read More

Warm Weather Pushes Homebound To Beaches, Threatening Lockdown

SANTA CRUZ — Public health officials worry summer-like weekend weather will pose a serious challenge to the emergency shelter-in-place order that has helped to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in California. “Beaches, if you have an area to yourself and it’s six feet apart, then I think they should be open. People need to get out because they’re going to go crazy being at home,” said Claire Chislett. Chislett was visiting Davenport on Santa Cruz County’s North Coast with her family for some exercise and fresh air. Her mother Jennifer, a nurse, said she was ready to pull the plug on the outing if the beaches were overcrowded. Read More

San Francisco Mayor Says Extension Of Shelter Order ‘Very Likely’

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said that the city’s current coronavirus shelter-in-place order set to expire next week would most likely be extended “a few weeks or even a month.” The statement came during the mayor’s daily update on San Francisco’s response to the COVID-19 emergency. The current shelter-in-place order is scheduled to expire on May 3. “People are asking about this: ‘Will the public health order get extended?’ The likelihood of that is very likely and what that means is, y’know, another few weeks or even a month of asking you all to comply and to remain at home as you continue to follow the social distancing orders that we put forth,” said Mayor Breed. Read More

Gov. Newsom Announces Plan With FEMA To Feed Seniors During Shelter Order

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a new partnership with FEMA, and city and county officials to prepare and deliver meals to the state’s seniors in a program that would help the beleaguered restaurant industry at the same time. Newsom introduced the idea as a partnership with FEMA that would take care of the state’s seniors most important needs by making sure they are fed while also addressing the issue of isolation. “To take care of our seniors’ most important needs, and that is their nutritional needs, to make sure that they are fed. To address the issue of isolation. We estimate that some 1.2 million of our seniors in the state of California live alone,” said Newsom. Read More

East Bay Regional Parks Visitors Urged To Wear Face Coverings, Masks

OAKLAND — The East Bay Regional Park District on Friday asked parks visitors to wear face masks or other face coverings in accordance with the Bay Area’s recent COVID-19-related face covering order in San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Park visitors are expected to wear a face covering in parking lots, near staging areas and entrance gates and when standing or walking within six feet of another person. Visitors will also be required to continue practicing physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “For the safety of individuals, the public and park employees, visitors should follow all local health agency recommendations, including the new ‘Cover Your Face’ directive,” EBRPD General Manager Robert Doyle said. Read More

SF Presidio Closing Some Streets To Cars For Pedestrian Social Distancing

SAN FRANCISCO — The Presidio Trust on Thursday announced the pilot closure this weekend of select roads to vehicle traffic in the Presidio to allow for more physical distancing for pedestrians. The pilot closures, which will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., will create what the Presidio Trust is calling the Presidio Loop, a 4.5 paved trail in the park. Road closures will include sections of Park Boulevard, Lincoln Boulevard, Montgomery Street, Moraga Avenue, Presidio Boulevard, Lombard Street and West Pacific Avenue. Read More

KPIX Anchors, Reporters Take Hair Matters Into Own Hands Amid Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — “We’re three weeks from seeing everyone’s natural hair color,” many memes on social media stated over a month ago when Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California to shelter-in-place to suppress the coronavirus. It’s been five weeks since Newsom’s announcement. While life may seem to be at a standstill for millions of people, it’s not necessarily the case for their hair. The stay-at-home order called for the shutdown of non-essential businesses, which included hair salons and barbershops. This has left many to fend for themselves, when it comes to their monthly color touch-ups or haircuts. Read More

Coronavirus And Crime

East Bay District Attorneys Say Law Enforcement Can Keep Communities Safe During Inmate Zero Bail Releases

SAN FRANCISCO — The district attorneys of Alameda and Contra Costa counties said on Friday that they think law enforcement officials can still keep the community safe despite a recent order to release suspects accused of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies without bail. California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and the state Judicial Council issued the order in an effort to protect inmates’ health during the new coronavirus pandemic by reducing overcrowding at jails. Read More

Feds Charge 2 Alleged Shoplifters Who Coughed, Claimed ‘We Have COVID’ At San Francisco Walgreens

SAN FRANCISCO — Two women have been charged in federal court with stealing merchandise from a San Francisco Walgreens while coughing loudly and claiming that they were infected with coronavirus. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California unsealed the charges Friday against Carmelita Barela, 36, and Rosetta Shabazz, 32, both of San Francisco. According to the complaint, on April 6 Barela and Shabazz entered the Walgreens near San Francisco’s Civic Center with empty bags and without wearing masks. Read More

Suspect Arrested For Looting Shuttered Rohnert Park T-Mobile Store

ROHNERT PARK — A suspect who allegedly lowered himself into a shuttered T-Mobile store from the roof and then became trapped inside has been arrested on looting and other charges, authorities said. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said they were holding 35-year-old Marley Miller Friday morning on burglary, looting and violating his post release community supervision charges. Officers were alerted to the burglary around 5:15 a.m. by a remote surveillance team for T-Mobile that saw a masked man in the store at 591 Rohnert Park Expressway. Read More

Coronavirus Business Impact

Napa Wineries Go Virtual To Weather Pandemic’s Economic Storm

NAPA — Although Napa County started lifting certain restrictions such as landscape work and outings to golf courses this week, its major industry is still taking a big hit. According to researchers from the University of Pacific, the unemployment rate in Napa County is expected to hit 22 percent next month. That’s because the tourism industry is at a stand still as wineries remain closed. To survive the pandemic’s economic slowdown, some wineries are trying to adjust to a new way of doing business. Read More

Coronavirus Prompts California Cities To Project 2-Year Losses Of $6.7 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO — From the Bay Area to Southern California, the state’s 482 cities say they will collectively lose $6.7 billion over the next two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting layoffs and furloughs for public workers and potential cuts to basic services such as sanitation, public safety and housing. But that estimate, compiled by the League of California Cities, assumes the stay-at-home order lifts by June 1 — an unlikely scenario in a state where Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials have said bans on large gatherings and unnecessary travel will likely extend well into summer. Read More

Facebook Is Taking On Zoom With New Video Features

MENLO PARK — Facebook has a long history of expanding its features to emulate major competitors. Now it’s taking on platform-of-the-moment Zoom. The Menlo Park-based tech giant is creating a new video conference version of its Messenger app called Messenger Rooms, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday. The new service will allow users to host a meeting with up to 50 people at once with no time limit, Zuckerberg said in a video announcement. (Zoom’s free version allows up to 100 people together, but for a maximum of 40 minutes.) Facebook users can invite people to Messenger Rooms even if they don’t have Facebook accounts. Read More