RODEO (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old San Pablo man was shot and killed Friday night in Rodeo and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office was searching Saturday night for the man’s killer, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Deputies were called at 7:52 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Mariposa Avenue in the unincorporated community of Rodeo in western Contra Costa County, spokesman Jimmy Lee said.
They found a man, identified as Olajawon Walker, in the street with a gunshot wound. Paramedics treated Walker but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lee said.
The investigation into Walker’s death is ongoing. Lee said that anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email to tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
