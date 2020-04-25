SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — High-tech cameras installed along I-80 have helped lead San Pablo police to a suspect who allegedly followed a woman in his car and shot at her vehicle on the freeway on Wednesday.
Police received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire detected on I-80 between El Portal Drive and San Pablo Dam Road early Wednesday morning.
“The frightened victim drove to the police department a short time later and notified officers her car had been shot,” the San Pablo Police
Department said in a post on its Facebook page. “Officers learned the victim had been chased through San Pablo by another vehicle prior to the shooting on the freeway.”
City surveillance cameras and license plate readers were used to identify the vehicle pursuing the woman and detectives used that information to determine a suspect, who was arrested in Richmond on Thursday.
The suspect, whose name and age have not been released, is being in county jail in Martinez.
You must log in to post a comment.